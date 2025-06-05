All educational institutions functioning as relief camps will remain closed in Kuttanad taluk of Alappuzha district and across Kottayam on Friday. The Alappuzha District Collector has also declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the taluk, including professional colleges, Anganwadis, and tuition centres. The holiday will not apply to previously scheduled examinations, the collector said.

Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over the state on Friday and Saturday. Squally winds reaching speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely to occur over parts of the Westcentral Arabian Sea and some areas of the Southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea areas during this time.