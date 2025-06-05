Nilambur: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) went all out on Wednesday to slam the Congress over its leader K C Venugopal's campaign remark that the state government was using welfare pensions as election-time bribes.

But the Congress doubled down, not only standing by its allegation but also accusing the government of accepting commissions from Adani Power to purchase costlier electricity and hiking tariffs repeatedly to cover the rising bill.

The politicking over pensions has, for once, mainstreamed people's issues in the Nilambur byelection, overshadowing the bite-fest of former MLA and independent candidate P V Anvar.

At the United Democratic Front (UDF) election convention on Monday, June 3, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal alleged that the state government deliberately withheld pension arrears for months and selectively released them during elections to influence voters.

Two days later, Finance Minister K N Balagopal hit back, saying Venugopal had insulted the people of Kerala. "While campaigning in Nilambur, Venugopal may have got carried away. But he implied that 62 lakh people cast their votes after accepting bribes. That's unacceptable. He must withdraw his statement," Balagopal said.

LDF candidate and CPM state committee member M Swaraj added: "He might not have any ill intention, but this reflects the Congress's stand. The Congress never ensured timely pensions or raised the amount."

In Kozhikode, CPM Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan said the Congress had a legacy of humiliating marginalised groups eligible for welfare pensions. "Even amid financial crises, the LDF government has maintained its commitment to providing pensions. That commitment will remain, regardless of the challenges ahead," he said in Kozhikode.

Venugopal refused to retract his remark and vowed to make pensions an election issue. "The government releases pension arrears during elections. Why this selective priority? I asked, are you treating them as bribes?" he said.

"If the CPM twists my words to claim I called pensions bribes, the public can see through it."

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan went a step further, accusing the government of looting pension funds. "The government destroyed welfare pensions and boards by diverting their funds to pay salaries," he said. "₹2,500 crore was taken from welfare boards, denying many workers the pension they earned through years of contributions."

He also alleged massive mismanagement in the power sector. Since the Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power in 2016, electricity tariffs have been hiked five times, Satheesan said.

In December 2024, the state government announced a 16 paise per unit increase for 2024–25, followed by another 12 paise hike for 2025–26. "Now, KSEB has written to the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) seeking another hike of 32 paise per unit. They have kept it under wraps," said Satheesan

He blamed the government for scrapping a 25-year power purchase agreement signed during the Oommen Chandy government to procure electricity at ₹4.21 per unit from three companies, a deal inked by then Power Minister Aryadan Muhammed from Nilambur.

"They scrapped the deal to buy power from Adani instead. Now, electricity is being purchased at ₹8 to ₹12 per unit. As a result, KSEB's debt is mounting at the rate of ₹20 crore per day," Satheesan said. "Tell us, how much commission did you get?"