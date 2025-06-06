Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leaders across Kerala mourned the death of veteran leader and former KPCC president Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, who passed away on Friday.

"With his passing, the Congress has lost its head of the family," said Opposition Leader V D Satheesan. "For decades, he guided countless leaders. In times of crisis or conflict within the party, it was always him who was entrusted with resolving them. His word was final. Even stalwarts like K Karunakaran and A K Antony never dared to go against him. That was his unique strength. I remember with deep gratitude how his advice and guidance helped shape our political careers."

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan recalled his long association with Pillai. “We worked together in the KPCC and on several other occasions. Despite holding high positions in the party, he always treated everyone with respect and decency. He never sought power—it came to him.”

Attingal MP Adoor Prakash, who began his political career under Pillai’s mentorship, said, “Ever since he was elected as an MLA from Adoor, I was fortunate to work with him and for him. It’s deeply painful to accept that he is no longer with us.”

Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, who served multiple terms as KPCC president, was a senior Congress leader and a three-time member of the Rajya Sabha.