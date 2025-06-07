In an event bolstering environmental and cultural significance, the inauguration of Chalinkal Echithadam Karinchaamundi Kavu renovation was held by planting saplings on the sacred grove land.

Along with the peg-driving ceremony (kuttiyadikkal in local parlance) performed under the supervision of Padmanabhan Achari as part of the renovation of the Chalinkal Echithadam Karinchaamundi Kavu, 41 saplings were planted by the sacred grove (Kavu) renovation committee. The saplings were planted on the Kavu land after the ceremony.

Pullur Periya Panchayat President C K Aravidan inaugurated the sacred grove renovation by planting a sapling. The event was led by K Gopi (Renovation Committee Chairman), Sreedharan Thadathil, V Bhaskaran (Karinchamundi Kavu President), Haridas Gurukkal, Jinachandran Kaniyangad, Kunjikanan Karikkochi, and C K Ravi.

Representatives from Narkulam Bhagavathi Temple, Chalinkal Ayyappa Bhajana Mandiram, Gulikan Devasthanam, Karinchamundi Vishnu Moorthi Panchuruli Devasthanam, Kelot Bhagavathi Kavu, and Kalichan Mantra Gulikan Devasthanam also participated.