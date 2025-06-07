Thrikaripur: The lack of bus services on the Thrikaripur-Payyanur route after 7 pm is causing hardship for passengers and negatively impacting employment and businesses in the area. Previously, buses ran on this route even after 8 pm. Now, the last service is at 7:20 pm, and sometimes there are no buses after 7 pm.

Ironically, over 40 private buses operate daily on the Cheruvathur-Thrikaripur-Payyanur route via Beecheri, Elambachi, and Olavara. However, most cancel their night trips or last services, violating permit regulations. Bus owners claim low passenger numbers and poor revenue as reasons for skipping night trips.

This situation has persisted for several months. The lack of evening bus services forces employees to finish work early to get home, and small-scale traders reliant on public transport are compelled to close their shops prematurely.

Residents demand that bus owners agree to run services at least until 8 pm from Thrikaripur to Payyanur. They also want KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) to provide services on this route.

To make matters worse, there are currently no bus services on the Thrikaripur-Thalichalam-Payyanur Bypass route, day or night. Previously, six buses, including KSRTC buses, operated on this route.

With passengers facing difficulties on both Thrikaripur-Payyanur routes, residents are appealing to elected officials for intervention to resolve the issue.