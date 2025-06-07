Thrissur: Seven people, including children, were injured after two cars collided with each other near the St George Church Grotto around 4.30 pm on Saturday.

The injured are Hakkeem, Samad, Shaujatha, Sunaina, Hissan, Shahid, and Muhammed Sadiq. Among them, 9-year-old Sunaina sustained serious injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the car travelling from Ottapalam to Chavakkad was reportedly speeding and veering into the opposite lane before crashing into another car. The vehicle was completely wrecked in the collision.

Although the front portion of the second car was damaged, the occupants escaped with minor injuries.

Residents and passersby rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured. Emergency services, including Erumapetty ACTS ambulance personnel and the 108 emergency response team, promptly transported the victims to Kunnamkulam Malankara Hospital.