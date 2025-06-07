Thrissur: An elderly man was found dead in the Mullur backwaters between Adat and Aynnikkad in Tholur panchayat on Saturday afternoon. The deceased is Prasad (50), a native of Adat.

The body, with a helmet still on the head, was found around 4 pm by locals, who alerted the police. Initial investigations suggest that Prasad may have lost control of his electric scooter, veering off the path and plunging into the water. Peramangalam police reached the scene and initiated further procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prasad is survived by his wife Sreekutty and son Adarsh. His parents are Ayyappan and Ramani. Further investigation is underway.