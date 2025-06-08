Kozhikode: Two Malayali youths died in a road accident in Bengaluru on Saturday. Ashwin Das (27), a native of Kodal Nadakkavu, Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode, died at the scene. His friend from Kottayam, who was critically injured, succumbed to his injuries around 9 am on Sunday at a private hospital in the city. He had lost one of his hands and sustained injuries to his head and eyes.

The accident occurred in front of JP Park in Mathikere in the early hours of Saturday, said a KMCC representative from Yeshwanthpur. “It is learned that the duo was returning from a friend’s house. They were riding separate two-wheelers when one of the bikes skidded and collided with the other. Though both were rushed to a private hospital in Yeshwanthpur, Ashwin was declared dead on arrival,” said Riyas, secretary of Yeshwanthpur Area KMCC.

An autopsy was conducted at a private hospital, and Ashwin's body was handed over to the family on Saturday itself. The Yeshwanthpur KMCC unit assisted Ashwin's family in completing the formalities.

Ashwin was employed as an Upper Division Clerk with the Civil Defence department in Bengaluru. His funeral will be held at 10 am at his residence. He is the son of late Nechiyil Ramadas and is survived by his mother Anikkattu Bindu and sister Angitha Das.