Thaliparamba: Roads rendered impassable by massive flows of mud and slush, courtyards resembling paddy fields freshly ploughed, and mud stains inside houses that refuse to disappear despite repeated scrubbing... these are the sights that greet visitors to Kuppam CH Nagar. Many of those who fled when the mud and slush from the National Highway, which runs through the hill above, rushed into the houses, have not returned.

Although the construction company, Megha Constructions, responsible for the National Highway construction, is deploying large and small earthmovers and labourers to clear the mud and debris from roads and fields, the next rain will likely transform the area back to its ruined state. The dire situation of mud from the National Highway filling the paddy field is quite evident at the very spot where the board indicating the road to CH Nagar from Kuppam Ezhom Road is placed.

People are not returning homes

Children studying from UKG to higher secondary classes reside in those houses. A homemaker, P Shabana, currently staying at a relative's house, said that they have only returned to help the children attend school. Her relative, Bushra, also confirmed that the children are wading the mud-filled paths to reach school. PV Kunjamina's house near the CH Nagar road has a courtyard resembling a mud-filled paddy field. Kunjamina, who left her house two weeks ago, is still staying at a relative's house.

The mud on CH Nagar road is being removed using an excavator. Photo: Special arrangement

Disaster unfolds

The mudslide in CH Nagar occurred on the 20th and 21st of May. Although mud had flowed from the National Highway construction area to houses nearby last year as well, it hadn't created major problems. This time, when the rains started, the villagers informed revenue authorities after seeing the mud-flow. While the revenue officials, led by Pariyaram Village Officer P V Vinod, were inspecting the area, the rain intensified, and before anyone could react, the mud and slush gushed down from the hilltop.

Within minutes, mud and slush flowed into the houses. Those present had to flee for their lives. All the rooms in M K Usman's house, located just below the Kappanathattu, were filled with mud. Utensils, other equipment, and belongings were all buried under the mud. The condition of the nearby houses was the same. Usman's house is still uninhabitable. "The mud-soaked beds, sofa, and other furniture are piled up in the yard. Even children's toys, have been dumped into a large pit dug by the earthmover brought to clear the mud. This pit remains uncovered. The mud had accumulated to a height of over one and a half feet inside and around the house. 35 truckloads of mud have been removed from this area alone. The 6.75 cents of land behind the house, where his relative was building a house, was mostly washed away, along with the trees brought for construction," said Usman.

The paddy field near the starting point of CH Nagar road is filled with mud that has flowed from the National Highway. Photo: Special arrangement

Unkept promises

The drainage built by the authorities for the mud and slush flowing down from the hilltop overflowed during the heavy rain and split into three channels, uprooting trees, which fell on houses at night. During discussions with the revenue and National Highway authorities, the villagers demanded compensation for the damaged houses. However, no action has been taken so far. When the villagers protested by blocking the National Highway, the RDO and others assured that the damage to the houses would be assessed and compensation would be recovered from the construction company.

Apart from the mud piled up on the road to CH Nagar, the open drains on both sides have made it difficult for vehicles to pass. It's impossible even to walk at night. The villagers are anxiously awaiting the actual monsoon season.