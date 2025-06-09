Nechuli: A man who was stuck in a coconut tree after sustaining a hand injury while trying to secure it from leaning precariously over a house with a steel wire, was rescued by the Mukkam Fire and Rescue Services.

The incident occurred yesterday morning at the house of Sreekantan in Ayodhya Nagar, near a house. A coconut tree, approximately 50 feet tall and tied with wire, had become loose due to strong winds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gokulan Nair (61), a neighbour from Ittalapurattu, climbed the tree to secure it. While trying to cut away some palm leaves with a billhook, he injured his hand and was unable to climb down.

The Mukkam Fire Force, led by Asst. Station Officer Pais Augusty, arrived and, after a daring rescue operation lasting nearly an hour, successfully brought him down using a net.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team included Senior Fire Officer T Manoj and Fire Officers P T Sreejesh, N T Aneesh, K Abinesh, K M Jigeesh, K P Ajish, N P Aneesh, V M Mithun, T P Sreejin, J Agin, and Home Guard P Rajendran.

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.