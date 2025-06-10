Thiruvananthapuram: Widespread rainfall is expected across Kerala until June 15. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts across the state amid forecasts of heavy showers and gusty winds.

Yellow alert

June 10 (Tuesday): Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

June 11 (Wednesday): Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

June 12 (Thursday): Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kozhikode.

June 13 (Friday): Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Palakkad.

June 14 (Saturday): Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam.

Orange alert

June 12 (Thursday): Kannur and Kasaragod.

June 13 (Friday): Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

June 14 (Saturday): Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragode

A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall of 6–11 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert denotes heavy rainfall between 11–20 cm.

Meanwhile, squally weather with wind speeds ranging between 35 kmph and 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, prevails along and off the Kerala coast. The IMD has advised fishermen not to enter the sea during this period.