A family from Tripunithura, Kerala, is in shock after their 21-year-old son, Vedatman Poduval, was found dead in a canal in Toronto, Canada, where he was pursuing his studies. Vedatman, a third-year Computer Science student at the Lassonde School of Engineering, York University, North York, was reported missing on June 2 and was found dead four days later, on June 6, around 2 pm.

Vedatman was last seen by his friends at their residence near the campus around 8.30 pm on Sunday, June 1. Toronto Police later confirmed, based on available CCTV footage, that he was last spotted near Keele Street and Finch Avenue West at approximately 8.40 pm on June 1. He was reported missing the following day, with authorities issuing public notices and releasing his description: 5'9", 130 lbs., thin build, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a tan hoodie, beige cargo pants, and black and white running shoes.

On June 4, the Waterloo Regional Police issued an update suggesting he might be in their jurisdiction, though he was last confirmed to be in Toronto. CCTV footage obtained from the area showed him walking alone the day he disappeared. The footage was initially posted on the police website but was removed after his body was found in the Seaton Channel.

Vedatman's uncle, who works in Seattle, Washington, and previously lived in Canada, was the first family member to be notified, and he identified the body. Toronto Police have reportedly told the family that no signs of foul play or criminal activity have been found so far, but the official cause of death remains unconfirmed. "The autopsy was held on Monday, and the report is expected in approximately 15 days," a family friend told Onmanorama. "This is not a criminal matter. Therefore, we will not be releasing any information about this," Toronto police said in an email response to Onmanorama.

His family, still in Kerala, is in the dark over the circumstances that led to his death. They maintain there were no signs of distress or suicidal intent. “He was cheerful and had a long conversation with his younger brother on the evening he disappeared,” sources close to the family said. Vedatman had mentioned he was heading to downtown Toronto alone, booked tickets, but did not disclose the reason.

According to family sources, he was afraid of water and did not know how to swim. “We have been informed that he drowned. We don’t believe he went near any water body voluntarily at that time. If he jumped, there would be CCTV evidence,” a relative said. They are now working through visa procedures to travel to Canada for the funeral, which is likely to be held there due to the condition of the body. The close family members said they would not wish to give comments for this article.

Vedatman had never returned to Kerala since he moved to Canada in 2022. He initially stayed on campus but had recently moved out to live with friends. He was not working part-time and was focused on his academics.

A former student of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kochi, Vedatman was described by family friends as polite, well-mannered, and academically bright. His father runs a business in Kochi, and his mother is a chemistry professor at DB College, Thalayolaparambu. He also leaves behind a younger brother, currently pursuing his undergraduate studies in Kerala.

Malayali associations in Canada and the Toronto Police have so far refrained from sharing further information.