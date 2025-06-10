Poochakkal: As many as four clam collectors from Panavally sustained injuries after being attacked by otters while working in the Vembanad Lake. The victims, who suffered bite wounds, have been identified as Kuttikkara Bibin (ward 10, Panavally Panchayat), Padathu Santosh (ward 9), Kodalichira Sajeev of Anchuthuruth and Rajeev (ward 8).

The attacks happened on separate occasions across different areas of the lake bed near the Panavally region. All four workers were bitten on their legs.

Following the incident, Bibin sought treatment at Thuravur Taluk Hospital and was later referred to Ernakulam General Hospital. Santosh was treated at Thuravur Taluk Hospital and subsequently at Alappuzha Medical College. Sajeev and Rajeev also sought treatment at various hospitals in the region.

This is not the first time such incidents have been reported from the lake here. Around the same time last year, over 20 people, including clam collectors, fishermen, and even residents washing clothes by the lakeside, were bitten by otters. Although the fisheries department was alerted, no significant follow-up action has been taken so far.

With the annual trawling ban in effect, the demand for clam meat has surged. However, the increasing threat of otter attacks is severely affecting the livelihood of clam collectors as well as the fishermen dependent on the lake.