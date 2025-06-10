Thiruvananthapuram: Reading is undoubtedly a noble habit. But not all reading habits are commendable, especially when books don’t make their way back to the library shelves.

Officials at the State Central Library in Thiruvananthapuram are raising concerns over the growing number of members who borrow books but never return them. A verification of the official records suggests that between 2018 and 2024, as many as 9,377 books borrowed from the library have not been returned. Compounding the issue is the outstanding membership fee, which has accumulated to a staggering ₹15.15 lakh over the period from 2005 to 2024.

The year 2024 has been the worst yet with the highest number of defaulters. A total of 2,050 books,mainly novels and biographies, remain unreturned.

According to library authorities, several popular and classic titles are still missing from the collection, long after being issued to members. While it may seem like a minor lapse, officials warn that failing to return books is a serious matter and revenue recovery proceedings can be initiated against defaulters. The process begins with the issuance of formal notices, followed by recovery actions carried out by the respective village offices.

One last chance

In the spirit of leniency, library authorities are now offering one last chance to set things right. In connection with the Library Week celebrations beginning June 19, a special amnesty window will be opened for defaulters.

The library will also run a one-time settlement scheme till September 30, offering significant waivers on overdue fines and membership dues. Members who return overdue books or clear pending fees during this period can avoid revenue recovery proceedings, informed Shobhana, the State Librarian.

Previously, membership in the State library could be obtained by submitting a certificate from a gazetted officer. However, during recovery proceedings, many of the addresses provided were found to be fake. In response, the library has now tightened the membership process to ensure authenticity and accountability.