Efforts to prevent fuel from leaking into the sea from the tanks of the Liberian-flagged cargo vessel MSC Elsa 3, which sank off the coast of Alappuzha, are progressing. The Directorate General of Shipping, in a release issued on Tuesday, said that the professional divers had successfully sealed a leak from the sounding pipe of Tank 22 of the ship.

A loose cap on another sounding pipe was tightened, effectively stopping a minor leak. The release said preparations are underway to seal a new leak that was detected from either main engine lube oil tank 25 or 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ship’s owners have hired Singapore-based T&T Salvage for the underwater salvage operation. The team has mobilised the diving support vessel SEAMEC III.

Currently, 12 divers are deployed for the containment efforts. Another 12 divers will be added to the team to enhance the operation. Accessory logistics and gas supplies are being arranged accordingly, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tug boat Nand Saarthi is stationed near the diving support vehicle. Water Lily and Offshore Warrior, tugs earlier deployed for firefighting and oil containment efforts, have been released from the site.

The DGS said that coastal cleaning activities are also being carried out. Fifty-six containers that washed ashore have been moved to the port, and efforts are underway to recover four more. A survey will assess the current condition of two containers in the Kollam area. Marine Emergency Response Services (MERC) and volunteers continue to remove plastic particles that washed ashore in Veli, Perumathura, Kovalam, and other areas.