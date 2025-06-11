Thiruvananthapuram: Museum police on Wednesday said that they are inspecting bank statements and transaction details, as part of an ongoing probe into the financial scam involving three women employees of the imitation jewellery store owned by Diya Krishna, daughter of BJP leader and actor G Krishnakumar.

Police officials said that more than ₹60 lakh has been diverted to the employees' accounts. “We are yet to ascertain the exact amount due to the volume of transactions,” an official said. Police added that they are verifying how much money was withdrawn and whether money was sent to Diya.

Regarding the abduction case filed by the employees against Krishnakumar and Diya, police officials indicated that the allegations may be false. “We did not find much evidence from CCTV footage,” the official added.

In an FIR filed on June 3, Diya alleged that the former employees of her imitation jewellery store ‘Oh By Ozy’, located near Christ Nagar School, Kowdiar—Vineetha, Divya, Radhakumar, and Vineetha’s husband Adarsh—allegedly diverted customer payments from July 2024 by replacing the firm's official QR code with their personal GPay QR codes and cheated her out of ₹69 lakh.