Malayali nurse dies in Ahmedabad plane crash
A Malayali woman reportedly died in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The deceased is Renjitha R Nair (40), a native of Pullad in Pathanamthitta.
According to Manorama News, Renjitha was working as a nurse in the United Kingdom for the past year.
The London-bound aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating as Air India flight AI 171, was carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, when it crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Officials stated that the passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian.
