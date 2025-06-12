Vadasserikkara: Thanks to the intervention of Ranni MLA Pramod Narayanan and officials of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), Joel and five other families in Vavolikkanadam have finally received access to drinking water. The officials and the MLA, who led the initiative, were given a warm reception on Wednesday as water began flowing to the high-lying regions of Vadasserikkara for the first time.

The project comes as a major relief to families residing on elevated terrain in Vavolikkanadam, who had long struggled without a proper water supply. Among them is Joel, the son of Kottupallil Binu Varghese and Manju. In January this year, Joel suffered serious injuries while riding pillion on a motorcycle involved in an accident. With the help of local residents and relatives, he received advanced medical care and though still bedridden, his condition has significantly improved under the care of his parents.

The issue of water scarcity faced by Joel and his neighbours was brought to the attention of authorities by Panchayat Vice President O N Yashodharan and a family friend of Joel’s. After personally assessing the situation, MLA Pramod Narayanan directed the KWA to take immediate steps to provide water connections to Joel’s household and nearby families.

Although a main water pipeline runs along the major road leading to Ayyappa Medical College, repeated interventions were needed to extend the supply to the elevated region where these families live. Following sustained efforts, drinking water has now reached their homes.

MLA Pramod Narayanan officially inaugurated the water distribution project by opening a tap. The event was attended by KWA Executive Engineer Abraham Varghese, Assistant Executive Engineer Vishnu P Unnithan, Assistant Engineer Pradeep, Overseer Harish Chandran and Panchayat Vice President O N Yashodharan.