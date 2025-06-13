Thrissur: As paddy cultivation comes to a standstill in the waterlogged polders near Puthoor Kayal (lake), a new sight of blooming lotus flowers is poised to take over the landscape here.

These polders, once dedicated to rice farming, are now being transformed by Sajeesh and Subash, two farmers from Thirunavaya, who have launched large-scale lotus cultivation across 25 acres of polders and 5 acres of waterbody. The site lies within the Puthoor Panchayat, which is preparing to roll out a tourism project in the expansive Puthoor Kayal area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo has been entrusted with supplying lotus flowers to temples across Kerala, where the flower remains a significant ritual offering. With the land lying fallow due to persistent waterlogging, the Panchayat has also approved a tourism development plan worth Rs.10 crore, which includes attractions such as boating facilities.

For Sajeesh and Subash, who had long been searching for an ideal location for lotus farming, the Puthoor site proved perfect. Once they confirmed its suitability, local farmers willingly handed over their fallow plots for cultivation.

ADVERTISEMENT

As lotus flowers begin to bloom in the coming months, the Panchayat hopes the pink fields will add to the tourism appeal. According to Sajeesh, flowering will begin three months after planting. For the next three months thereafter, flowers can be harvested every alternate day, with an estimated yield of up to 1,000 flowers per acre.

The farmers aim to supply these flowers to prominent temples such as the Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple, Mookambika Temple and Thirumandhamkunnu Temple. They are also cultivating lotus on a property owned by the Thirunavaya Devaswom and also near the Kottayi Agriculture Office in Palakkad. Another upcoming project includes lotus farming on polders near the Madhurapara Bridge in Nedumbassery panchayat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sajeesh and Subash are willing to take over more such unused paddy fields rendered unfit for cultivation due to waterlogging. They believe that the demand for lotus flowers will always remain on he higher side even with the scaling up of production by expanding cultivation to more area.

Puthoor Panchayat president Mini Unnikrishnan inaugurated the lotus planting initiative. The event was also attended by Panchayat member Jayashree Madhusoodhanan, Padashekhara Samithi president Joy Karalamkaran, secretary Vijayanath Avanoor and treasurer K L Janis, among others