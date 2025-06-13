Burning ship Wan Hai 503's slow but steady and dangerous drift to Kochi coast halted
Mail This Article
×
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.