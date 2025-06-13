The India Meteorological Department has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts across Kerala as heavy rains and strong winds are set to batter the state over the next few days.

A red alert is in place for Kannur and Kasaragod on Saturday, warning of very heavy rain — over 20 cm in 24 hours. Orange alerts have also been issued, predicting 11 to 20 cm of rainfall in some regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, the Kannur District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including Anganwadis, tuition centres, and madrasas, on Saturday and Sunday.

Winds are expected to pick up statewide, touching 40–50 kmph on June 13 and 17, and possibly reaching 50–60 kmph between June 14 and 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

June 14
Red:  Kannur, Kasaragod
Orange: Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad
Yellow: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta 

June 15
Red: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
Orange: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad

June 16
Red: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad
Orange: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod
Yellow:  Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.