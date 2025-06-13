Kerala rain: Red alert in 2 districts tomorrow; holiday for educational institutions in Kannur
The India Meteorological Department has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts across Kerala as heavy rains and strong winds are set to batter the state over the next few days.
A red alert is in place for Kannur and Kasaragod on Saturday, warning of very heavy rain — over 20 cm in 24 hours. Orange alerts have also been issued, predicting 11 to 20 cm of rainfall in some regions.
In response, the Kannur District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including Anganwadis, tuition centres, and madrasas, on Saturday and Sunday.
Winds are expected to pick up statewide, touching 40–50 kmph on June 13 and 17, and possibly reaching 50–60 kmph between June 14 and 16.
June 14
Red: Kannur, Kasaragod
Orange: Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad
Yellow: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta
June 15
Red: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
Orange: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad
June 16
Red: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad
Orange: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod
Yellow: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha