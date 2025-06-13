Chalakudy: Livia Jose, the prime accused in the case where beauty parlour owner Sheela Sunny was falsely implicated in a drug case, has been taken into police custody. She was apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at Mumbai airport upon her return from Dubai.



The main accused, Narayanadas, is already in judicial custody. Police investigations suggest that a family dispute was at the root of the conspiracy. Livia, who is the sister of Sheela Sunny’s daughter-in-law, allegedly plotted to frame Sheela in a fake drug case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case dates back to February 27, 2023, when 0.160 grams of a suspected LSD substance was recovered from Sheela’s scooter by the Excise Department. Sheela was subsequently imprisoned for 72 days. However, a chemical analysis later confirmed that the seized material contained no narcotic substances. Sheela was then removed from the list of accused, and the High Court eventually quashed the case.

Livia, who was working at a private firm in Bengaluru, allegedly used her friend Narayanadas from Eroor, Thrippunithura, to carry out the plot. He reportedly hid fake LSD stamps in Sheela’s scooter and tipped off the Excise Department himself. It was later revealed that the LSD stamps, bought from an African national, were counterfeit—ultimately leading to Sheela’s release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narayanadas, who had been absconding for several months, was previously arrested from Bengaluru. Livia fled to Dubai after being summoned for questioning. A Look Out Notice was issued against her, prompting her return to India.

The motive behind the conspiracy is believed to be financial. Sheela had reportedly pledged her daughter-in-law’s gold for money. Additionally, her plan to move to Italy with her son had caused tension in the family, prompting Livia to sabotage her travel plans by framing her in the drug case.