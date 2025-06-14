Thrissur: Two men accused of selling sambar deer meat are set to approach the court after a DNA test confirmed that the seized meat was beef and not of a protected species.

The Forest Department arrested Sujeesh, a loading worker from Chalakudy, and Joby, a vehicle broker, on September 30, 2024, on suspicion of selling sambar deer meat. The arrest was based on Sujeesh’s statement, in which he allegedly said he had purchased the meat from Joby.

According to the investigation report submitted to the court, Joby shared photos and audio messages in a WhatsApp group about consuming sambar deer meat. The Forest Department used these materials as evidence to arrest both men.

Officials also recovered 750 grams of meat from Joby’s residence. The accused were booked under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act. The duo were remanded in judicial custody and spent 35 days in jail before the Kerala High Court granted them bail.

The Forest Department had sent the seized meat sample to the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram for scientific examination. DNA tests confirmed that the meat was from Bos taurus (cattle) and not from a protected species such as sambar deer.

Sujeesh has now alleged that Forest Department officials assaulted him and coerced him into giving a false statement. He described the action taken against him as unjust and said he intended to take legal action against the department. Sujeesh also voiced concern over possible repercussions for revealing the truth. “I fear facing consequences for exposing the details,” he said.