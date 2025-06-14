Kozhikode: A 24-year-old youth drowned in a temple pond while bathing with his brother and friends here on Saturday morning.

The deceased, Sanjay Raj, was the son of former Kozhikode Corporation councillor Devarajan of Ponnath House, Marad. The incident occurred at the pond of the Uravankulam temple.

Rescue personnel from the Meenchantha fire station, led by Deputy Assistant Station Officer E Shihabudheen, retrieved Sanjay. He was rushed to a private hospital in Mananchira, where he was placed on ventilator support.

However, doctors declared him dead by noon. The body has been shifted to the mortuary at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode following inquest procedures.

The funeral will be held at Godheeswaram Smashanam. Sanjay Raj was a B.Ed. student. He is survived by his mother, Sheeja, and younger brother, Shreenil Raj.