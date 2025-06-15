Heavy rain lashes Kerala; red alert in 5 districts today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the state will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rain until June 18. Red alerts were issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.
Orange alerts were issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.
Yellow alert districts:
June 16: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha
June 17: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha
June 18: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissu
Orange alert districts:
June 16: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad
June 17: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad
June 18: Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod
Red alert districts:
June 17: Malappuram and Kozhikode
Squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 40 kmph to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is prevailing along and off the Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas until June 18.