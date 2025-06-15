The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the state will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rain until June 18. Red alerts were issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Orange alerts were issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Yellow alert districts:

June 16: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha

June 17: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha

June 18: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissu

Orange alert districts:

June 16: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad

June 17: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad

June 18: Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod

Red alert districts:

June 17: Malappuram and Kozhikode

Squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 40 kmph to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is prevailing along and off the Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas until June 18.