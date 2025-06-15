Cheruthuruthy: A scooter caught fire while in motion at Cheruthuruthy town around 6:30 AM on Saturday. The rider, Subramaniyan, a native of Panjal, had a narrow escape as he jumped off the vehicle after noticing smoke and flames emerging from its rear section.

The incident occurred around 6 AM on Saturday as he was returning after dropping his wife at her workplace. Onlookers refrained from approaching the vehicle, fearing an explosion if the fire reached the petrol tank.

A fire and rescue team from Shoranur soon arrived at the spot and extinguished the flames. However, the scooter was completely gutted in the blaze.