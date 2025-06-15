Thrissur: Police arrested a man who abducted a young woman in broad daylight, following a 50-kilometre chase that ended near Aluva. The incident took place around 2.30 pm on Saturday.

The woman, a native of Muriyad, was walking along the road at Vallakkunnu when the accused forcibly dragged her into a car and fled the scene. Residents who witnessed the incident promptly alerted the police.

Officers examined CCTV footage and identified the vehicle as an electric car, which was later traced heading towards Ernakulam. Acting swiftly, the police followed the trail and intercepted the car near Chengamanad, close to Aluva.

Police arrested Chacko J Alappatt (31), a resident of Alappatt House, St Sebastian Road, Ollur. The arrest was carried out by a team led by Irinjalakuda DySP Suresh K G, under the supervision of Thrissur Rural District Police Chief B Krishnakumar IPS.