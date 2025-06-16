Kozhikode; As the monsoon poured down outside, the town hall echoed with a different kind of downpour — the timeless melodies of legendary composer Madan Mohan.

The music concert, organised by the Calicut Music Club, featured a blend of his lesser-known musical gems alongside some of his most celebrated hits. Around 30 songs were presented during the evening, including classics such as Yahi Hai Tamanna by Mohammed Rafi, Kadar Jane Na Mora by Lata Mangeshkar, Phir Wohi Shaam by Talat Mahmood, and Zameen Se Hamen Aasmaan Pe Le Chale sung as a duet by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle.

The performances came alive through the voices of club members Dr. Rajendranath, Dr. Anu Devanand, Dr. M.K. Kripal, K. Venugopal, Dr. Harish Kumar, E.V. Ummer Koya, Prabhakaran Iringal, P.N. Fazal Muhammad, Dr. Pranav Sudesh, Rauf, Abid Hussain, Mohan Warrier, Firoz Yasar, V.S. Ramya, Dr. Rashmi Sudesh, Radhika Rao, Swati Rao, Biya Jayan, Veena Sabu and Helena Ajit, among others.

The orchestral team included M. Haridas (Keyboard), Kozhikode Pappan (Keyboard), P. Anirudhan, Apshil (Guitar), M. Ramesh, K.P. Shibeesh (Tabla) and Asees Kalashree (Rhythmpad).