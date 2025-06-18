Kozhikode: Across the city, open and damaged drainage canals have turned into lurking death traps. While some remain completely uncovered, others have broken or sunken slabs, posing a serious hazard to pedestrians and motorists alike.

Here are some examples:

The drainage stretch from Karikkamkulam to Thadambatuhazham remains uncovered in many places and in others, the slabs that do exist are either cracked or broken. With non-functional streetlights at several spots, the threat is even more pronounced after dark.

The drainage behind the Tagore Hall has been lying uncovered for years. Similarly, the drain in front of St. Joseph’s School remains open, endangering children and the public.

The drains on Aurobindo Ghosh Road, Annie Hall Road, and in front of the Chalappuram Government Ganapath Boys’ High School all lie exposed.

The stretch from Poonthanam Junction to Thali is also dotted with open drains at multiple points, while the drainage along Bilathikulam Housing Colony Road remains uncovered in many sections.

25 years of neglect

The open drainage in front of the Vengeri Agricultural Wholesale Market, constructed 25 years ago,continues to remain uncovered, posing a constant danger to the public. It was into this very drain, two metres deep and raging with rainwater, that Shamseer of Thadambattuhazham, fell to his death.

This drainage line, part of the original market infrastructure, lies right beside a bus stop frequented by hundreds daily. With no protective covering, anyone who loses balance while waiting for a bus risks plunging straight into the open canal.

The volume of water rushing through the drain had risen significantly following days of heavy rain. It was during such a downpour yesterday evening that Shamseer met with tragedy. He had just returned to Thadambattuhazham after dropping his mother home following a doctor’s consultation when he fell into the drain. A passerby who witnessed the incident alerted local residents, who in turn informed the Rapid Response Team.

The drain runs alongside the Mini Bypass Road from Thadambattuhazham to the market. While slab covers have been placed in front of the fuel station and the market entrance, the remaining 60-metre stretch remains dangerously exposed. Authorities claim that the Corporation faces a `technical difficulty' in installing the slabs due to an ongoing project to widen the road to 15 metres.

K C Shobhitha, UDF Parliamentary Party leader and opposition leader in the corporation council, blamed the tragedy on the ruling front’s prolonged negligence.

“The responsibility for such accidents recurring every monsoon lies with the LDF-led council, which has been in power for the past 45 years. They have failed to create a scientific drainage system for the city. Even key areas like LIC Corner, Mavoor Road and Stadium Junction remain waterlogged during rains. Places like Manjakkal Thodu, Kuruveettil Thazham drainage and the drainages around the Mavoor Road continue to be dangerous. The authorities must act now to ensure public safety by covering all open drains with concrete slabs,” she said.