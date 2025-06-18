Pathanamthitta: The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has announced an educational bandh in Pathanamthitta district on Thursday.

The protest is being held against the alleged assault on KSU leaders, including District General Secretary Mebin Niravel, who oversees the district's KSU organisational activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the bandh, KSU Pathanamthitta District President Alan Geo Michael said the strike is intended to condemn the attack and demand action against those responsible.

All educational institutions in the district are expected to remain closed as part of the bandh.