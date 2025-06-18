KSU calls educational bandh in Pathanamthitta tomorrow over assault on activists
Mail This Article
×
Pathanamthitta: The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has announced an educational bandh in Pathanamthitta district on Thursday.
The protest is being held against the alleged assault on KSU leaders, including District General Secretary Mebin Niravel, who oversees the district's KSU organisational activities.
Confirming the bandh, KSU Pathanamthitta District President Alan Geo Michael said the strike is intended to condemn the attack and demand action against those responsible.
All educational institutions in the district are expected to remain closed as part of the bandh.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.