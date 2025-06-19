Mannarkkad (Palakkad): In a shocking incident, a metal piece was found inside a paracetamol tablet distributed from a community health centre (CHC) under the Mannarkkad municipality in Palakkad.

The tablet was prescribed for Ahmed Rizwan, the eight-year-old son of Kallivalppil Haseef, by a doctor at Narangapatta CHC. The doctor had instructed Haseef to give half a tablet to Rizwan. After collecting the medicine from the CHC, Rizwan’s parents broke the tablet to give him the half found a metal piece inside.

Haseef said that had the tablet not been broken, his son would have swallowed the metal piece.

Chairperson of the Mannarkkad municipality C Muhammed Basheer said that the local body had purchased the medicine through the state government undertaking KMSCL (Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited). “We will file a complaint regarding this incident with the Health Minister,” he added.

