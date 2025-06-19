Kozhikode: Riding on the strength of her exceptional writing skills that brought her national acclaim, Kozhikode native Adwika P Sunil had the rare honour of spending an entire day at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A Class 8 student of Ramanattukara Sevamandiram Basic School, Adwika secured third prize in the junior category of the Tata Building India essay writing competition, regarded as the largest of its kind in the country. Along with attending the prize distribution ceremony in New Delhi, she was one of the few students invited to spend a day with the President of India. Her award included a cash prize of ₹35,000.

Adwika earned this recognition last year while studying at Ayyappan Ezhuthachan AUP School, Ramanattukara, for writing an essay on the topic `The Role of Students in Waste Management.' A total of 40 students were selected as national winners from among 20,000 participating schools across various zones. From Kerala, six students had the privilege of being hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In addition to her academic achievements, Adwika is actively engaged in extracurricular activities. She currently serves as the president of the students’ wing of the Ramanattukara Library and as secretary of the Balavedhi under the Sasthra Sahitya Parishad’s Ramanattukara unit.

Adwika is the daughter of Sunil Kumar Pariyapuram and M D Praseetha. She has a sister, Ardra.