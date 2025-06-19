Alappad village office in Kollam faces waterlogging for tenth year in a row
Mail This Article
×
Alappad: As the monsoon sets in, the Alappad Village Office in Chazhoor Panchayat has once again been hit by waterlogging, disrupting operations for the tenth year in a row. Following this, the office has been temporarily shifted to the classrooms of the Alappad Government L P School near here.
The village office, located below the road-level, gets inundated every rainy season, making it unfit for functioning during heavy rains. With no other alternative, the staff have had to relocate all computers and important documents to the school premises, where the office will continue to operate until the water recedes.
The office has a total of four staff members, including the village officer.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.