Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of repeated ship accidents off the Kerala coast that have severely affected the fishing sector, the CITU-affiliated Kerala State Fishermen's Federation will stage protest demonstrations on Saturday. Fishermen’s union meetings are also planned at 50 centres along various coastal regions.

The protest call comes after at least two ships were wrecked off Kerala coast in recent weeks. Liberian-flagged MSC ELSA 3 developed a tilt and sank off Kochi coast, while Singapore-flagged WAN HAI 503 caught fire off Kannur coast.

The protest will be held at major fishing harbours and coastal villages, demanding that the central government announce a comprehensive compensation package to offset the financial losses faced by fishermen left unemployed due to repeated maritime mishaps.

Federation State General Secretary and MLA P P Chitharanjan criticised the Centre, calling it anti-labour and unjust towards the livelihood of the fishing community. He stressed the need for a decisive solution to address the ongoing crisis.

Chitharanjan said that if the Centre continues to ignore the demands, larger and more intense agitations involving all fishermen’s organisations would follow.