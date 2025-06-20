CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Friday urged all secular-minded groups to unite against Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s decision to feature the RSS symbol of ‘Bharat Mata’ in official events at the Raj Bhavan.

Speaking to the media after a state secretariat meeting of the party, Govindan backed Education Minister V Sivankutty’s decision to skip a prize distribution ceremony for Scouts and Guides held at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday, citing the presence of the controversial portrait.

Govindan stated that only recognised national symbols should be used during official events, and not ones linked to organisations like the RSS. “The Governor’s move is against the Constitution,” he said.

He also noted that Agriculture Minister P Prasad had earlier declined to participate in an event at the Raj Bhavan after being informed he would have to pay respects to the ‘Bharat Mata’ image promoted by the RSS.

According to him, the Raj Bhavan had previously assured the state government that such displays would not recur at public functions. “That assurance has now been broken,” he alleged. Following the incident, the Raj Bhavan issued a statement criticising Sivankutty’s decision, calling it a breach of protocol and a “grave insult” to the Governor’s office.

Commenting on the Nilambur byelection held on Thursday, Govindan expressed confidence that the ruling LDF would emerge with a convincing victory despite the “negative campaign” mounted by the UDF. “There will be an explosion in the UDF after the by-poll results,” Govindan said.

He further claimed that the LDF gained ground through its efforts to expose what he described as false narratives propagated by the UDF, adding that internal rifts within the Congress were evident through verbal clashes between its leaders.

When asked about his recent contentious remark regarding CPM’s alleged collaboration with the RSS during the Emergency, Govindan said the issue did not come up for discussion at the secretariat meeting. He added that the clarification given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the party was final, stating, “the matter ends there.”

(With PTI Inputs)