Thenjippalam: Around fifty families in Pallikkal Kavumpady remain trapped in their homes due to persistent waterlogging, a crisis worsened by the inaction of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

The root of the problem lies in poorly executed infrastructure work including faulty road construction and ill-placed electric poles, which has left the area vulnerable during monsoons. Rainwater inundates residential compounds and even days after the rain subsides, stagnant water continues to flood the premises. Wells too are contaminated with muddy water and thick silt and sludge are left behind, compounding the residents’ woes.

Waterlogging between houses in Kavumpady. Photo: Manorama

“It’s the same ordeal every monsoon, and the authorities remain indifferent,” said E.K. Ravindran, Secretary of the Kavumpady Residents’ Association. Schools and temples in the area are no exception, with their compounds frequently submerged as well.

Unscientific culvert design worsens flooding

A major contributor to the crisis is the narrow culvert constructed by the PWD, which is incapable of handling heavy rainwater flow. During a Rs.5-crore road renovation, the culvert was not upgraded, leaving a key bottleneck in the drainage system unaddressed. The drainage near Pallikkal Bazar too remains clogged and poorly connected, further restricting water flow.

Waste accumulation in the drains obstructs the natural flow, causing frequent overflows during rains. Despite repeated complaints, the PWD has ignored these critical technical lapses.

Canal overflowing due to electric post blockage. Photo: Manorama

Electric posts blocking canal flow

Another major hurdle is the presence of four KSEB electric posts installed directly in the canal near the temple, intended for feeder lines. Erected three years ago, these posts still block the water’s natural path. One post, positioned right in the middle of the canal, causes the canal to overflow during even moderate rainfall.

Canal depth and width inadequate

The stretch of canal between the Kavumpady culvert and the temple pond lacks both adequate depth and width. This restricts the natural course of water, forcing it to deviate and overflow into residential areas.

Pallikkal Panchayat President C.K. Abbas has acknowledged the issue and promised action. “We’ve requested the PWD to rebuild the culvert and rectify drainage issues,” he said.

The flooding is primarily due to run off water flowing in from the surrounding areas of Pallikkal Bazar, Azhinjilasery, Schoolpady, and Karapparambu, which all drain into Kavumpady.

MLA P. Abdul Hameed confirmed that a letter has been sent to the Public Works Executive Engineer, urging the reconstruction of the culvert along Kavumpady Road with increased depth and width. “We’ve also demanded the deepening and widening of the drainage system and completion of the pending drain work at Pallikkal Bazar to allow smooth flow,” he added.