The Guruvayur Devaswom’s elephant enclosure, Anakkotta, is all set to mark its 50th anniversary this year. The Anakkotta was relocated to the historic Punnathoor Palace grounds, known as Punnathoorkotta in Kottappady, on June 26, 1975.

Until then, the elephants were housed at the Samoothiri Kovilakam property, which included a palace, a courtyard and a pond. This site now hosts the Sreevalsam and Panchajanyam guesthouses. However, as the number of elephants grew to 25, space constraints became a pressing concern.

It was around this time that the Travancore Devaswom Board purchased the Punnathoor royal property, comprising the palace, two temples and 9.75 acres of land for ₹1.60 lakh. The royal family also contributed ₹25,000 with the Devaswom for the upkeep of these temples. With the acquisition complete, the elephant enclosure was shifted to the sprawling Punnathoorkotta campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 26, 1975, a majestic herd of 19 elephants, led by the legendary Guruvayur Kesavan, paraded toward their new abode through the eastern gate. Six elephants couldn’t participate in the procession. The elephants were ceremoniously garlanded and their foreheads adorned with sandalwood paste by the head priest, Pavootty Mana Subramanyan Namboodiri. Standing in front of the Deepasthambham, they raised their trunks in prayer toward the deity.

The grand procession, led by Guruvayur Kesavan and accompanied by traditional percussion, made its way along the Punnathoor Road in front of Little Flower College from Mammiyoor. Back then, the present-day Guruvayur–Ponnani Road did not exist as the path was flanked by paddy fields and crisscrossed by canals.

A small canal marked the eastern entrance of the Punnathoorkotta and a temporary wooden bridge had been built for the elephants to cross. According to legend, Guruvayur Kesavan paused in front of the bridge, seemingly uncertain. After testing its strength with his front limbs, he confidently led the herd across. Firecrackers were set off in celebration as the elephants reached their new home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The occasion was graced by several dignitaries including Punnathoor King Valiya Godavarma Raja, Ooralan Mullissery Krishnan, Tantri Chennas Parameswaran Namboodiripad, and administrator N K Narayanakurup.

To this day, the Pensioners’ Association here commemorates this historic event with an elephant feeding ritual held every year on June 26.

Visitors continue to be drawn to the Punnathoorkotta, enchanted by the legend that began half a century ago. The sight of 36 elephants roaming the grounds remains an enduring spectacle to them.