Piravom's neglected Edappallichira pond, located in Ernakulam district's Piravom municipality, has undergone a complete transformation. Once a symbol of neglect, overgrown with vegetation and filled with mud, the pond has been beautifully restored with a ₹50 lakh beautification project. This includes the addition of a park, a gym, and relaxation areas.

Covering half an acre, the pond is an ancient water source for the region, historically used for paddy cultivation. However, with the advent of lift irrigation schemes, its importance diminished, leading to its deterioration.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We realized the pond's importance again during the recent severe water shortages," explained Councillor Ajesh Manohar. This led to its inclusion in the municipality's renovation plan, starting with the construction of a retaining wall. Measures were also implemented to prevent the inflow of polluted water. Further beautification included tiling of footpaths, installation of handrails, an open-air gym, a children's play area, and solar lamps.

The renovated pond and its facilities will be officially opened to the public at 4 pm on June 22nd by municipal chairperson Julie Sabu, with vice-chairperson K P Saleem in attendance.