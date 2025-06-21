Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for seven districts in Kerala on Sunday, warning of isolated heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. The districts under alert include Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Heavy rain is classified as receiving 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period.

ADVERTISEMENT

A yellow alert will remain in place for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as well. According to IMD, the ongoing weather activity is influenced by a low-pressure area over southwest Bihar and a cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan, increasing the likelihood of rain across Kerala over the next seven days.

The IMD also warned of possible impacts from heavy rainfall, including reduced visibility, waterlogging, and traffic congestion. There is a risk of uprooted trees causing disruptions to the power supply and damage to kutcha houses and huts. Standing crops and vegetables nearing harvest may also suffer damage. The possibility of mudslides or landslides, as well as injuries to people and cattle from lightning strikes in open areas, cannot be ruled out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities have advised residents to follow traffic and safety advisories, avoid staying in vulnerable structures, secure vegetable pandals, and seek shelter during thunderstorms or lightning activity. Continuous weather updates have also been recommended.