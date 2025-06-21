Oadakkali: A 27-year-old migrant labourer from Odisha sustained serious internal injuries after his co-workers misused an air compressor on him. The victim, Santosh Naik, was admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital with a ruptured intestine. The incident occurred on Wednesday at Smart Tech Plywood Company, where Naik was employed.

At the end of their shift, workers typically use the compressor to blow off wood dust. During this routine, two co-workers, Prashant Bahra (47) and Bayag Singh (19), allegedly blew air onto his private parts jokingly.  Bahra directed compressed air at Naik’s private parts while Singh restrained him. The force of the compressed air caused severe internal damage. 
Kuruppampady police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 126(2), 110 and 3(5). Both accused have been remanded.

