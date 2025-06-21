Thrissur: The Irinjalakuda Police arrested two chain snatchers wanted in multiple cases across Thrissur on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Sharath (27) and Roshan (27) from Cheranalloor.

Roshan, a repeat offender with 17 criminal cases across multiple police stations, was released on bail just last week. Soon after his release, Roshan and Sharath allegedly stole a motorcycle from under the Edappally bridge, refuelled it without paying at a petrol station in Paravur, and fitted a fake number plate before using it for theft.

On Friday, the duo snatched a gold chain weighing one sovereign from an elderly woman near the Civil Station area in Kuthuparamba, Irinjalakuda. Within ten minutes, they struck again near Christian Church Road, snatching another chain weighing three sovereigns.

Police tracked the accused using CCTV footage. A search at Roshan’s house led to the recovery of the stolen motorcycle, smartwatches, a new mobile phone, and cash suspected to be from the sale of stolen gold. The snatched chains were traced to a jewellery shop in Varapuzha.

Sharath, who was arrested later from Varapuzha, is also a repeat offender with six cases against him, including two assault cases on women, a narcotics case, and charges of rash driving and endangering public safety.