Kasaragod: The Adhur Police on Sunday apprehended five Plus Two students of Adhur Government Higher Secondary School for allegedly assaulting a junior.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on Friday around 1.30 pm. The accused reportedly verbally abused Muhammad Ryan (16), a Plus One student, pushed him to the ground, and overturned a bench on him. Ryan sustained injuries to his hand in the assault. As per the FIR, the seniors were enraged that Ryan wore shoes to school.

The students have been booked under Sections 191(2) (rioting), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 296(b) (obscene acts and songs), 351(1) (criminal intimidation), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 118(2) (hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The students are being taken to be presented in court,” said Sanjaya Kumar, Station House Officer of Adhur police station. Following the incident, the school principal suspended them.