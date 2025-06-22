The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for four districts in Kerala on Monday — Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod — warning of the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall. The alert extends into the following days, with Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod remaining under caution on Tuesday as well. By Wednesday and Thursday, the yellow alert will cover a wider area, including Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur, along with the previously mentioned districts.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall measuring between 7 to 11 cm in 24 hours is expected at isolated places across the state from June 22 to June 28, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather department has warned of several possible impacts due to the heavy downpour. Reduced visibility during intense spells of rain may lead to traffic congestion and longer travel times. There is also the risk of temporary road blockages caused by waterlogging, fallen trees, or broken branches. Such incidents could also damage electric lines, causing interruptions in the power supply.

In rural and semi-urban areas, kutcha houses and huts are at risk of suffering partial damage due to uprooted trees. Farmers have been cautioned that standing crops and vegetables, especially those close to harvesting, could be adversely affected by the heavy rain. In hilly regions, the threat of mudslides or landslips remains high, and lightning strikes may pose dangers to people and livestock in open fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD has urged residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions. People have been advised to follow traffic instructions, avoid staying in vulnerable structures, and ensure vegetable pandals are properly supported to withstand strong winds and rain. During thunderstorms or lightning activity, seeking safe shelter is strongly recommended. Authorities have also suggested that citizens stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and advisories.