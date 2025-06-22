Kochi: The Customs has intercepted an attempt by two Maldivian nationals to export a large quantity of medicines to the Maldives from the Cochin International Airport.

The air intelligence unit of Customs at the airport on Sunday confiscated the consignment as the passengers lacked the necessary documentation, including Technical Officer of Drugs (TOD) Certificate and a valid import/export license which are mandatory for bulk export of pharmaceuticals. The passengers were allowed to fly to their home country after the consignment was seized.

They were found carrying five cartons of medicines, estimated to be worth between ₹3 lakh and ₹5 lakh. “The reason for transporting such a large volume of medicines in hand baggage remains unclear, though it may be intended for retail distribution in the Maldives or other unknown purposes. The Customs Department will further investigate to determine if the medicines include any banned or controlled substances that could potentially be misused as narcotics,” a Customs communication said.

The department said it will also investigate if there is any involvement of a larger drug-smuggling network in the incident.