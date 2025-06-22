Kottayam: The ongoing culvert construction on the National Highway at Star Junction brought traffic in Kottayam town to a grinding halt on Saturday, creating chaos that lasted nearly the entire day.

The traffic block, which began around 8 am, continued until 7 pm, with long lines of vehicles choking the roads leading into the town. Intermittent rain added to the commuters’ misery. With heavy vehicles, including private buses, attempting to enter the narrow pocket roads, the entire town became completely gridlocked. Several ambulances were also caught in the jam.

Height disparity of culvert fuels chaos

The worst affected stretch was between Chingavanam and Nagampadom. According to locals, the culvert work began a few days ago without any prior public notice or traffic diversions being implemented. Authorities had discovered that the existing culvert was too narrow and that the drainage beneath it was clogged with garbage.

At the construction site, traffic is currently being allowed through only one side of the road. Although work on the other side has been completed, a height difference between the road and the newly concreted section is forcing vehicles to slow down significantly, worsening the bottleneck.

In response to the gridlock, temporary traffic regulations have been implemented across the town, said Traffic Sub-Inspector Roy Jacob.

Traffic regulations

Smaller vehicles from Kodimatha can use MG Road to enter the town.

Vehicles from Chingavanam or Nattakom areas should take a left to the Parechal Bypass and proceed via Thiruvathukkal and Kurishupalli to reach Aruhootty Junction. From there, they can access the Medical College via Chalukunnu Junction. Vehicles heading to Kumarakom can also use the Thiruvathukkal–Aruhootty route.

Light vehicles from Nattakom to KK Road may take the bypass road from Manippuzha via Erayilkadavu to reach Kanjikuzhy.

Heavy vehicles from this road should ideally use the Kaduvakkulam–Kollad route to reach Kanjikuzhy.

Vehicles to Changanassery via KK Road can take the Kanjikuzhy–Devalokam–Kaduvakkulam route.