Parappa: Accidents have become commonplace at the Koliyar curve on the Odayanchal Cherupuzha Maramat Road in Kasaragod. Last year, an accident at the same spot claimed the lives of two people.

Several other accidents since then have resulted in serious injuries to many. Locals attribute the increased accidents to unscientific road renovation in the area.

They say that despite numerous complaints to the Public Works Minister and the Collector requesting the rectification of defects, no action has been taken. Recently, a pickup van overturned there. However, no casualty has been reported.

The absence of enough warning sign boards is also said to be one of the reasons for the frequent road accidents at the spot.