Thiruvananthapuram: The state government on Sunday allocated ₹100 crore to the State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) as part of its market intervention efforts to curb the rising prices of essential commodities.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the funds will bolster various initiatives aimed at controlling the soaring cost of essential items in the state. He noted that ₹250 crore had already been earmarked for Supplyco in this year's state budget for such interventions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With this additional ₹100 crore allocation, it will now be possible to ensure advance procurement of essential commodities, including for the upcoming Onam season," the minister said in a statement.

Balagopal also pointed out that last year, although ₹250 crore was allotted for Supplyco in the budget, the total allocation was raised to ₹489 crore after additional funds of ₹284 crore were sanctioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past 15 years — from 2011-12 to 2024-25 — the state government has provided ₹7,630 crore to Supplyco for direct market intervention. Of this, only ₹410 crore was given during the five-year term of the previous UDF government, while the remaining ₹7,220 crore was allocated by successive LDF governments, the minister added.

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.