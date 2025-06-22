Thiruvananthapuram: The state government on Sunday allocated ₹100 crore to the State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) as part of its market intervention efforts to curb the rising prices of essential commodities.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the funds will bolster various initiatives aimed at controlling the soaring cost of essential items in the state. He noted that ₹250 crore had already been earmarked for Supplyco in this year's state budget for such interventions.

"With this additional ₹100 crore allocation, it will now be possible to ensure advance procurement of essential commodities, including for the upcoming Onam season," the minister said in a statement.

Balagopal also pointed out that last year, although ₹250 crore was allotted for Supplyco in the budget, the total allocation was raised to ₹489 crore after additional funds of ₹284 crore were sanctioned.

Over the past 15 years — from 2011-12 to 2024-25 — the state government has provided ₹7,630 crore to Supplyco for direct market intervention. Of this, only ₹410 crore was given during the five-year term of the previous UDF government, while the remaining ₹7,220 crore was allocated by successive LDF governments, the minister added.