The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) arrested a secretariat employee for accepting a bribe in connection with the reinstatement of teachers in Kottayam.

The arrested, Suresh Babu, is the Assistant Section Officer at the Department of General Education and a native of Pallikkal Moothala, Thiruvananthapuram. He allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh for reinstating three teachers into service in Kottayam. Another accused, K P Vijayan from Vadakara, was arrested earlier.