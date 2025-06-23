Kozhikode: K A Suresh Babu, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Kozhikode, who was recently suspended for allegedly defrauding ₹2.5 crore from a jewellery owner, has a history of involvement in similar financial scam cases.

His wife, 38-year-old Koppulli Nusrath from Shivaji Nagar, Cheruvathery in Thrissur, has been implicated in multiple financial fraud cases amounting to crores of rupees. Their marriage two years ago, while she was still a fugitive, caused a stir within police circles.

Among the allegations, Nusrath reportedly collected large sums under the guise of establishing a trust to restore a family temple. She was arrested two years ago while Suresh Babu was serving as Deputy Superintendent in the Cooperative Vigilance Wing. Her arrest was linked to over 15 complaints filed across various police stations.

She has been accused of impersonating a High Court lawyer, acting as a mediator in real estate disputes, and promising railway jobs, allegedly swindling victims of amounts ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹40 lakh. Despite the serious charges, she reportedly avoided arrest for extended periods due to her alleged influence with senior police officers. Interestingly, she married Suresh Babu while she was still declared an absconder, with multiple arrest warrants pending against her.

There are also reports that Nusrath conducted financial dealings by renting apartments in Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Ernakulam districts under the pretext of being a lawyer. She put up advocate name boards at these locations to lend legitimacy to her activities.

Although the Kerala High Court had issued an arrest warrant against her in a case registered at the Nedupuzha police station, it is alleged that the arrest was delayed for several months due to Suresh Babu’s intervention.