Kottiyoor: Alingana Pushpanjali, a ritual held as part of the Vaisakha festival, will be held in Kottiyoor Temple tomorrow after three years.To be performed by the Kurumathoor Naykkal chief, it's a very significant ritual held on the auspicious day of Rohini .

The ritual has been missing for the last three years, as the Naykkan chief could not attend due to age-related frailties. Alingana Pushpanjali was restored as the new chief was installed. Alongside, the Rohini ritual of the Vaishaka festival will also be held tomorrow. This year’s Thrikkoor Ariyalavu will be held on June 26. Travancore royal family member Gauri Lakshmi Bhai offered prayers at the temple yesterday. On reaching Kottiyoor yesterday evening, she prayed at the Manithara, circumambulated the Thiruvanchira and then prayed at Ammaraykkal Thara before returning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily pujas

36 kudam abhishekam after clearing Nirmalyam from the idol. Usha puja, offering of swarnakudam-Vellikkudam, Pantheeradi puja, Ayiramkudam abhishekam, Athazha Puja, Rahri Sheeveli and Sreeboothabali.